Insider Sell: Director Eddy Hartenstein Sells 1,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Eddy Hartenstein, a director at Broadcom Inc (

AVGO, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Broadcom Inc, which we will explore in more detail below.

Who is Eddy Hartenstein?

Eddy Hartenstein is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology and media industries. He has served on the board of directors at Broadcom Inc, a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. His insights and leadership have been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction.

About Broadcom Inc

Broadcom Inc is a leading designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial. The company's solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,675 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction on September 12, 2023, where the insider sold 1,500 shares, is part of this broader trend.

The insider transaction history for Broadcom Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend towards insider selling at the company.

1702442671693365248.png

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. Insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, sustained insider selling over a period of time could be a red flag for investors.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Broadcom Inc were trading for $855.68 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $359.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 26.82, which is higher than the industry median of 23.96 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $855.68 and a GuruFocus Value of $666.42, Broadcom Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1702442688244088832.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of Broadcom Inc shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, it does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Investors should consider the company's valuation and other factors when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.