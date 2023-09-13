On September 13, 2023, Philip Brace, a director at Lantronix Inc ( LTRX, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Philip Brace is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. His strategic leadership and deep understanding of the industry have been instrumental in driving Lantronix's growth and success. His recent acquisition of additional shares in the company further underscores his belief in its potential.

Lantronix Inc is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. The company's mission is to simplify the process of managing, accessing, and leveraging data from IoT devices. Lantronix's innovative solutions are used by thousands of businesses and government organizations worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests a strong belief in the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Lantronix Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy over the past year, compared to 10 insider sells. Despite the higher number of sells, the recent purchase by the insider is a positive signal for potential investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Lantronix Inc were trading at $5.34, giving the company a market cap of $192.311 million.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Lantronix Inc is currently modestly undervalued. The stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, with a GF Value of $7.35.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Lantronix Inc, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, presents a potentially attractive opportunity for investors. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.