Unveiling Natera (NTRA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look at Natera Inc's valuation and financial performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 5.21% and a 3-month gain of 4.21%, Natera Inc (

NTRA, Financial) reported a Loss Per Share of 4.82. This raises the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we delve into the valuation analysis of Natera, providing insights to help you make informed investment decisions.

Introduction to Natera Inc

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS), Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection. With a current stock price of $52.61 and a GF Value of $86.56, Natera Inc, with a market cap of $6.30 billion, appears to be significantly undervalued. Here is a snapshot of Natera's income breakdown:

1702450943758434304.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Natera (

NTRA, Financial) is significantly undervalued. With a current price of $52.61 per share and a market cap of $6.30 billion, the stock is likely to deliver higher long-term returns than its business growth due to its significant undervaluation.

1702450922166157312.png

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest in its stock. Natera's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.66 is better than 53.28% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Here's a look at Natera's debt and cash over the past years:

1702450965199716352.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Natera has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $931.10 million and a Loss Per Share of $4.82. Its operating margin is -54.94%, ranking worse than 67.26% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. This indicates poor profitability.

On the growth front, Natera's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 75.61% of companies in the industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -52.2%, ranking worse than 93.16% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Natera's ROIC was -145.73, while its WACC came in at 10.2.

Here is the historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Natera:

1702450985487564800.png

Conclusion

Overall, Natera (

NTRA, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability is poor, and its growth ranks worse than 93.16% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Natera stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.