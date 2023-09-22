Penumbra (PEN): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Medical Device Market?

Unearthing the intrinsic value of Penumbra Inc (PEN) through an in-depth analysis of its financial health and growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Penumbra Inc (

PEN, Financial), a prominent player in the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets, has seen a day's loss of 3.51% and a 3-month loss of 20.14%. Despite these numbers, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) sits at 0.74, raising the question: Is Penumbra (PEN) modestly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of Penumbra, encouraging readers to delve into the financial intricacies of the company.

A Snapshot of Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial)

Penumbra develops and manufactures medical devices primarily for hospitals, with a focus on neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of the company's revenue. Penumbra's current stock price is $269.46, with a market cap of $10.40 billion. Comparing this with the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) of $332.31, Penumbra appears to be modestly undervalued.

1702451298890153984.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

According to GuruFocus' estimation, Penumbra (

PEN, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This is based on the stock's historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Given this valuation, Penumbra's long-term return is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1702451281018224640.png

Penumbra's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Penumbra's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.96 ranks lower than 66.9% of 840 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, with an overall financial strength score of 8 out of 10, Penumbra's financial health remains strong.

1702451318611771392.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term offers less risk for investors. Penumbra has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $937.80 million over the past twelve months and an operating margin of 3.86%, ranking better than 54.7% of 830 companies in the industry. Despite this, the company's growth ranks lower than 83.72% of 737 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, with an average annual revenue growth of 14% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth of -19.4%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is a useful way to evaluate profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Over the past 12 months, Penumbra's ROIC has been 2.62, while its WACC has been 6.04.

1702451335586119680.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Penumbra (

PEN, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite its strong financial condition and fair profitability, the company's growth ranks lower than most in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more detailed information on Penumbra's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For a list of high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.