Insider Sell: CEO Jack Phillips Sells 733 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 13, 2023, Jack Phillips, the CEO of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (

AXDX, Financial), sold 733 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company over the past year.

Jack Phillips has been at the helm of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, a company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative systems for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. His leadership has been instrumental in the company's growth and development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 233,344 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend of selling without buying raises questions about the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

1702502554052591616.png

The insider transaction history for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc shows a total of 23 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This trend could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc were trading for $6.53 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $93.823 million. Despite the insider's selling activity, the stock's price has remained relatively stable.

However, with a GuruFocus Value of $16.64, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1702502571924520960.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's selling activity, coupled with the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. While the company has a strong track record and a promising business model, the insider's lack of buying activity could be a red flag.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.