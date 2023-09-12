Executive Chair Carlos Rodriguez Sells 52,254 Shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Carlos Rodriguez, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc (

ADP, Financial), sold 52,254 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Carlos Rodriguez has been a significant figure in Automatic Data Processing Inc, a company that provides comprehensive payroll services, employee benefits administration, talent management, human resources management, and time and labor management solutions to employers worldwide. His decisions and actions have a substantial impact on the company's operations and, consequently, its stock price.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 299,080 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of Automatic Data Processing Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 17 insider sells over the same timeframe.

1702502560293715968.png

The relationship between insider sell/buy actions and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In this case, the consistent selling by the insider could be interpreted in various ways. Some may see it as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, while others may view it as a personal financial decision by the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc were trading for $247.93 each, giving the company a market cap of $102.29 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.28, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.76 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is fairly valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $249.63 and a stock price of $247.93.

1702502578715099136.png

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Automatic Data Processing Inc shares is part of a broader trend of insider sells over the past year. While the reasons behind these sells are not explicitly known, they do provide valuable insights into the insider's perspective on the company's value and future performance. Investors should consider these factors, along with the company's current valuation and market performance, when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.