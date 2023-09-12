Insider Sell: CFO Joshua Ballard Sells 700 Shares of Energy Recovery Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Joshua Ballard, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Energy Recovery Inc (

ERII, Financial), sold 700 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company over the past year.

Joshua Ballard has been with Energy Recovery Inc for several years, serving in various financial roles before becoming CFO. His deep understanding of the company's financial operations and strategic direction makes his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors.

Energy Recovery Inc is a global leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows. The company's technology harnesses underutilized pressure energy inherent in industrial processes and converts it into electricity or uses it in the same process, reducing energy costs for businesses.

Over the past year, Ballard has sold a total of 21,929 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is mirrored by other insiders within the company, with 21 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

1702502555617067008.png

The insider's recent sell occurred when the shares of Energy Recovery Inc were trading at $24.03, giving the stock a market cap of $1.335 billion. The price-earnings ratio at this time was 131.50, significantly higher than the industry median of 21.73 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock was overvalued at the time of the sale.

The GuruFocus Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, for Energy Recovery Inc was $20.56 at the time of the sale. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock was modestly overvalued.

1702502574453686272.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in several ways. It could be a personal financial decision or it could be based on the insider's perception of the company's current valuation. Given the high price-earnings ratio and the stock's modest overvaluation according to the GF Value, it is possible that the insider believed that the stock was overpriced at the time of the sale.

However, investors should not base their investment decisions solely on insider transactions. It is important to consider a variety of factors, including the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends, when making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.