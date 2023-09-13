Senior Vice President Denise Merle Sells 7,500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

On September 13, 2023, Senior Vice President Denise Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (

WY, Financial), a significant transaction in the company's insider trading history. This article will delve into the details of this sale, the insider's trading history, and the potential implications for the company and its stock price.

Who is Denise Merle?

Denise Merle is the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands. She has been with the company for several years, holding various leadership positions and playing a crucial role in the company's strategic planning and operations.

About Weyerhaeuser Co

Weyerhaeuser Co is a leading timber, land, and forest products company. It began operations over a century ago and has grown into one of the largest timberland owners in the world. The company owns or controls approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in America.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Denise Merle has sold a total of 9,281 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 7,500 shares is a significant portion of the total shares sold by the insider over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Weyerhaeuser Co shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been three insider sells during the same period. This could indicate a trend among insiders that they believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, it's important to consider the context. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance or outlook. However, the absence of insider buying over the past year could be a cause for concern for investors.

Valuation

On the day of Denise Merle's recent sale, Weyerhaeuser Co shares were trading at $32.29, giving the company a market cap of $23.9 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 34.06, significantly higher than the industry median of 17.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $32.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.81, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Denise Merle is noteworthy, it does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for Weyerhaeuser Co. Investors should consider the broader context, including the company's valuation and other factors, when making investment decisions.

