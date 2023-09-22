Insider Buying: EVP, Corporate Treasurer Jeffrey Maddigan Acquires 9600 Shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent development, Jeffrey Maddigan, the Executive Vice President and Corporate Treasurer of Northwest Bancshares Inc (

NWBI, Financial), purchased 9600 shares of the company on September 13, 2023. This move by the insider has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and prospects.

Northwest Bancshares Inc is a stock savings bank and community-oriented financial institution offering traditional deposit and loan products. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It primarily serves the Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and New York markets.

Jeffrey Maddigan, the insider who made the recent purchase, has been with Northwest Bancshares Inc for several years, serving in various capacities. His current role as the Executive Vice President and Corporate Treasurer places him in a strategic position within the company, giving him a unique perspective on the company's operations and financial health.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 9600 shares and has not sold any shares. This suggests a strong belief in the company's potential and a commitment to its growth.

1702535274472407040.png

The insider transaction history for Northwest Bancshares Inc shows a total of 12 insider buys over the past year, compared to 11 insider sells. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc were trading at $10.47, giving the company a market cap of $1.384 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 10.08, higher than the industry median of 8.29 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702535293409689600.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Northwest Bancshares Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $10.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.35, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Northwest Bancshares Inc, coupled with the company's valuation and performance metrics, presents an interesting opportunity for investors. The insider's purchase could be a positive signal about the company's future prospects. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.