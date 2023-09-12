Insider Sell: Airbnb Inc CEO and Chairman, Brian Chesky, Sells 150,000 Shares

2 hours ago
On September 12, 2023, Brian Chesky, the CEO, Chairman, and 10% Owner of Airbnb Inc (

ABNB, Financial), sold 150,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Chesky has sold a total of 270,000 shares and made no purchases.

Brian Chesky is a co-founder of Airbnb Inc, a company that has revolutionized the hospitality industry by offering a platform for people to rent out their homes or rooms to travelers. Since its inception in 2008, Airbnb has grown exponentially and is now a global brand with millions of listings in more than 190 countries.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California. The platform is accessible via website and mobile app. Airbnb does not own any of the listed properties; instead, it profits by receiving commission from each booking.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Insider selling is often seen as a negative sign, as it could indicate that those with the most insight into a company's workings believe its stock is overvalued. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to their expectations for the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Airbnb Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 86 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be a potential red flag for investors, but it's also crucial to consider the context of these transactions.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Airbnb Inc were trading for $150.06 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $91.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 42.02, which is higher than the industry median of 19.81 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Airbnb Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $150.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $230.44, Airbnb Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise some concerns, the company's strong fundamentals and the fact that it is significantly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value suggest that Airbnb Inc remains a solid investment opportunity.

