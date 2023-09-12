Director William Sandbrook Sells 7,500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, William Sandbrook, a director at Comfort Systems USA Inc (

FIX, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares and purchased none.

William Sandbrook is a key figure at Comfort Systems USA Inc, a company that provides comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services within the mechanical services industry across the United States. The company operates through three segments: HVAC Services, Mechanical Services, and Building Products.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve deeper into the company's financials and insider trading trends to gain a better understanding.

1702565138982240256.png

The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 17 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's shares are overvalued, prompting them to sell.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were trading at $187.52, giving the company a market cap of $6.75 billion. This is significantly higher than the company's GuruFocus Value of $140.50, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued.

1702565155226779648.png

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.87, which is higher than both the industry median of 14.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This further supports the notion that the stock is overvalued.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33, Comfort Systems USA Inc's stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by the insider, coupled with the company's high valuation metrics, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. It's always important to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.