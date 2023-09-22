In an incredible turn of events, Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) is once again in the limelight, staging an impressive rebound this year. Following a shaky year in 2022 marked by a drop in subscribers, the streaming giant is roaring back by effectively recalibrating its strategies with finesse, culminating in a resurgence in customer engagement and stock performance. Consequently, the stock has gained over 39% year to date but trades roughly 17.41% lower than its 52-week high price of $485.

Amidst a rather complex market landscape, the company has demonstrated a remarkable aptitude for enhancing profitability, complemented by strong revenue growth numbers in recent quarters. Further, current trajectories indicate a continued upward trend for the company's financial metrics. Observers might even argue the stock is undervalued based on a few metrics. Hence, Netflix seems to be scripting a narrative of resurgence worth watching.

Strategic expansion in Aavertising

Netflix's dominant position in the television landscape is evident, with it holding a commanding 80% share of television viewership. Furhter, 70% of its viewers are in the age bracket of 18 to 49. Its advertisement slots run from four to five minutes, showing significant long-term potential for growth in this area.

Instead of adhering to a standard approach, the company is experimenting with different ad durations based on content type while exploring sponsorships, aiming to offer companies unique opportunities within the platform. Moreover, it is leveraging its vast user base and data analytics while enhancing its ad targeting precision. Netflix's strategy in advertising is threefold, which involves prioritizing viewer experience, acknowledging the diversity of its content and aspiring to revolutionize the future of advertising.

The company's management has recently shared some telling figures. Notably, its powerful ad-tier boasts 5 million monthly active users, with a quarter of new users choosing this feature where available.

Addressing financial challenges and future outlook

Recent data showed a 1% drop in Netflix's adjusted revenue metrics, with varied performances across different regions. However, in correcting the situation, the company has made strategic moves to boost its ARM in the upcoming quarters. In doing so, it temporarily paused its price hikes, instead focusing on introducing the paid sharing feature. This decision coincides with noticeable shifts in subscriber demographics, as a significant portion now hails from countries contributing to a lower ARM.

Moreover, the introduction and expansion of the paid sharing feature have surpassed expectations, marking a remarkably successful venture. Augmenting these strategies, Netflix's management has taken the bold step of phasing out the basic ad-free tier in certain regions. This move, in combination with the focus on paid sharing and evolving advertising strategies, is projected to lead to a significant revenue boost.

Operational efficiency and new ventures

Parallel to these revenue strategies, Netflix diligently manages its operational expenses with an eye on efficiency.It is also setting an ambitious target of achieving a 400 basis point increase in profit margins by 2024. The company is aware of the growing competition in the streaming sphere and has recently ventured into adjacent verticals, including video gaming, allowing access only to its subscribers.

Though initial adoption was low, with less than 1% of users downloading its games, the company considers gaming pivotal for its future, recently testing its cloud gaming service in the U.K. and Canada. These games, which are less graphics-intensive, can be played using smartphones as controllers. This foray could enhance subscription value if successful, potentially reducing subscriber churn.

Valuation and stock performance

In terms of valuation, the stock has enjoyed a more than decent rally this year, trading at metrics that are mostly ahead of the competition. However, based on a historical standpoint, it is trading at a discount across multiple metrics. For instance, its median price-sales ratio stands at 1.7, significantly lower than what it currently trades at 0.8 times forward sales. Moreover, it ranks better than 54.4% of companies in the media-diversified industry.

Further, it trades at 43.7 times its free cash flow, which is significantly lower than its decade-long average of 184.68. Similar is the case with its price-earnings ratio, which is at 43.9, meaningfully lower than its median at 127.4.

Final thoughts

Netflix demonstrated robust recovery following a challenging 2022, marked by a 39% bump in its stock value. Holding an impressive 80% viewership, the company is redefining its advertising approach. Moving beyond standard ads, it is looking to experiment with durations and sponsorships while targeting the lucrative 18 to 49-year-old demographic.

Financially, even with a slight 1% decrease in ARM, Netflix's focus on strategies such as paid sharing points to positive momentum ahead for the stock. Aligned with changes in subscriber demographics, the new features hint at a prosperous financial future. Additionally, Netflix's venture into the realm of cloud gaming underscores its ambition to diversify and boost user engagement by diversifying its income streams. As the year progresses, the company's dynamic moves position it as one of the best streaming plays at this time.