Exploring Allegion PLC's Dividend Performance, Yield, Growth, and Sustainability

Allegion PLC ( ALLE, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Allegion PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Introduction to Allegion PLC

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2022, Allegion generated 73% of sales in the United States. The company mainly competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy and Switzerland-based Dormakaba.

Allegion PLC's Dividend History

Allegion PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Allegion PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Allegion PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.62% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.70%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Allegion PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 14.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 20.40% per year.

Based on Allegion PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Allegion PLC stock as of today is approximately 4.10%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Allegion PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.29.

Allegion PLC's profitability rank offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Allegion PLC's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Allegion PLC's Growth Metrics: A Look into the Future

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Allegion PLC's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Allegion PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Allegion PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 7.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 58.49% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Allegion PLC's earnings increased by approximately 6.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 43.92% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.80% outperforms approximately 53.6% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Given Allegion PLC's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, robust profitability, and strong growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to sustain its dividends in the future. As always, investors should continue to monitor these metrics to ensure the company's financial health remains intact. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.