Insider Buying: Director LEE EUGENE I JR Acquires 8,670 Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Director LEE EUGENE I JR of Advance Auto Parts Inc made a significant purchase of 8,670 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Advance Auto Parts Inc, listed on the NYSE as AAP, is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers, offering a wide range of replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items. With a market cap of $3.61 billion, Advance Auto Parts Inc is a significant player in the industry.

LEE EUGENE I JR is a respected figure in the industry and a key member of the Advance Auto Parts Inc's board of directors. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 16,305 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend aligns with the overall insider transaction history for Advance Auto Parts Inc, which shows a total of 7 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the past year.

1702683736711102464.png

The above image illustrates the insider buying trend for Advance Auto Parts Inc. The consistent buying activity from insiders, including LEE EUGENE I JR, could be a bullish signal for the stock.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc were trading for $57.65. This price gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 10.50, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.74 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued at the current price.

Further supporting this view is the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.27. With a price of $57.65 and a GuruFocus Value of $210.68, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702683763420430336.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Advance Auto Parts Inc, particularly the purchase by Director LEE EUGENE I JR, coupled with the company's undervalued status, could be a positive sign for potential investors. However, as always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider all relevant factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.