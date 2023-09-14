Director Scott Henry Acquires 10,500 Shares of NexGel Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 14, 2023, Scott Henry, a director at NexGel Inc (

NXGL, Financial), purchased 10,500 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buy. This move is noteworthy as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Scott Henry is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the industry. His role as a director at NexGel Inc involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in NexGel's future.

NexGel Inc is a leading company in the biotechnology sector. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative gel-based products. These products are designed to meet the needs of various industries, including healthcare, personal care, and industrial applications. NexGel's commitment to innovation and quality has earned it a strong reputation in the market.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 27,038 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign for investors as it indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential for growth.

The insider transaction history for NexGel Inc shows a total of 14 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702684060058386432.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of NexGel Inc were trading at $2.26 apiece. This gives the company a market cap of $13.129 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the consistent insider buying activity suggests that the company's insiders see value in the stock.

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is often considered a key indicator of a company's health. In the case of NexGel Inc, the consistent insider buying activity, coupled with the absence of insider selling, suggests a positive outlook for the company's stock price.

In conclusion, the recent purchase of 10,500 shares by Director Scott Henry is a positive sign for NexGel Inc. The consistent insider buying activity, coupled with the absence of insider selling, suggests that the company's insiders are confident in its future prospects. Investors should keep a close eye on NexGel Inc as the company continues to innovate and grow in the biotechnology sector.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.