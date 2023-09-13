Insider Sell: Chegg Inc's COO Nathan Schultz Sells 1,547 Shares

1 hours ago
On September 13, 2023, Nathan Schultz, the Chief Operating Officer of Chegg Inc (

CHGG, Financial), sold 1,547 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Nathan Schultz is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the education technology industry. As the COO of Chegg Inc, he is responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and ensuring that the company's strategic goals are met.

Chegg Inc is a leading provider of online education services, including homework help, online tutoring, test preparation, and scholarship and internship matching. The company's mission is to help students improve their outcomes in high school, college, and beyond.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,122 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transaction history, which shows 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects. In the case of Chegg Inc, the insider's sell transactions coincide with a period of volatility in the company's stock price. This could suggest that the insider believes the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a personal decision unrelated to the company's performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Chegg Inc were trading for $10.06 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $1.148 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 8.66, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Chegg Inc's stock is currently a possible value trap with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35. This suggests that investors should think twice before investing in the stock.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell transaction may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The insider's sell transactions over the past year, the company's performance, and its current valuation all play a role in assessing the implications of this move.

