Director Michael Tokarz Sells 13,269 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Director Michael Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (

MWA, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 17,458 shares and purchased none.

Michael Tokarz is a seasoned director at Mueller Water Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technologies, and Mueller Co. Its products are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve into the details.

1702684434962055168.png

The insider transaction history for Mueller Water Products, Inc. shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be a signal that insiders, including Tokarz, may perceive the stock as overvalued or expect a downturn.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. were trading for $13.08 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.48, higher than the industry median of 21.84 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702684451584081920.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $13.08 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.52, Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

While the insider's sell-off might raise eyebrows, the company's valuation suggests that the stock might still be a good buy for investors. However, potential investors should keep a close eye on the insider's future transactions and the company's performance to make informed decisions.

It's important to note that insider selling doesn't always indicate a bearish outlook. Insiders might sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification. Therefore, while insider transactions can provide valuable insights, they should be considered as part of a broader investment strategy.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.