Unveiling BorgWarner (BWA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into BorgWarner's intrinsic value and assessing its market performance

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, we shine the spotlight on BorgWarner Inc (

BWA, Financial), a Tier I auto-parts supplier. With a daily gain of 1.87%, a 3-month loss of -3.57%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.05, we pose the question: Is BorgWarner fairly valued? In this article, we will dissect BorgWarner's valuation, providing an in-depth analysis of its financial health, profitability, and growth. Let's dive in.

A Snapshot of BorgWarner Inc (BWA, Financial)

BorgWarner is a key player in the auto-parts sector, boasting three operating segments: air management, drivetrain and battery systems, and e-propulsion. With Ford and Volkswagen as its largest customers, BorgWarner has a global footprint, with Europe, Asia, and North America each accounting for about a third of its 2022 revenue. The company's current stock price stands at $41.1, with a market cap of $9.70 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $43.3, an estimation of fair value, the stock appears to be fairly valued. But is this truly the case? Let's delve deeper into BorgWarner's financials.

1702691313410899968.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a representation of the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, thereby influencing its future return.

According to our calculations, BorgWarner (

BWA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. This conclusion is drawn from the company's historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. As such, the long-term return of BorgWarner's stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1702691282301747200.png

Assessing BorgWarner's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial health before investing. BorgWarner's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which is lower than 75.88% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry, suggests fair financial strength.

1702691343324676096.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. BorgWarner has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 9.57%, ranking better than 76.65% of companies in the industry. However, its 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 10.7% and EBITDA growth rate of 1.7% rank lower than a majority of its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. BorgWarner's ROIC of 9.84 outpaces its WACC of 8.44, suggesting value creation.

1702691367391592448.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, BorgWarner's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company exhibits fair financial strength and strong profitability, although its growth ranks lower than a majority of its industry peers. For more insights into BorgWarner, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.