Unveiling Pan American Silver (PAAS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the intrinsic value of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) and its potential as a value investment

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 3.42%, a three-month gain of 10.84%, and a Loss Per Share of 1.21, Pan American Silver Corp (

PAAS, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. The question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of Pan American Silver (PAAS) to answer this question. Read on to uncover the intrinsic value of this stock.

Company Introduction

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. The company's price stands at $16.77, with a market cap of $6.10 billion. Comparing this to the company's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, provides an intriguing insight into the company's valuation.

1702693738335174656.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

By this measure, Pan American Silver (

PAAS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The stock's fair value, as estimated by the GF Value, considers historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. As the stock's current price of $16.77 per share is below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Since Pan American Silver is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1702693717799862272.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with weak financial health pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are key indicators of a company's financial strength. Pan American Silver has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which is lower than 82.36% of companies in the Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Pan American Silver is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1702693764574740480.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Pan American Silver has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.70 billion and a Loss Per Share of $1.21. Its operating margin is 0.13%, which ranks worse than 54.25% of companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Pan American Silver at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Pan American Silver's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 70.13% of companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Pan American Silver's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -64.5%, which ranks worse than 92.95% of companies in the Metals & Mining industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Pan American Silver's ROIC was 0.05 while its WACC came in at 7.33.

1702693786875854848.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Pan American Silver (

PAAS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 92.95% of companies in the Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Pan American Silver stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.