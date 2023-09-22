Unveiling Lindsay (LNN)'s Intrinsic Value: Is It Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-depth Analysis of Lindsay Corp's Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 6.13% and a 3-month loss of 4.5%, Lindsay Corp (

LNN, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 6.43. This raises the question: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article seeks to provide a comprehensive analysis of Lindsay's valuation. Read on to gain insights into the company's financial health, profitability, and growth prospects.

Company Overview

Lindsay Corp is a leading provider of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company operates two significant segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. Its Irrigation segment, which generates the majority of the company's revenue, manufactures and markets various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications. Lindsay Corp's primary market is the United States.

At the current stock price of $120 per share, Lindsay Corp (

LNN, Financial) has a market cap of $1.30 billion, making it a key player in its industry. However, the GuruFocus Value, our proprietary measure of the stock's intrinsic value, is $150.82, suggesting that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1702694377702293504.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Our analysis indicates that Lindsay (

LNN, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given that Lindsay is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1702694356563001344.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Lindsay's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to check its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. Lindsay's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.06 is better than 61.54% of 208 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, indicating strong financial health.

1702694403576954880.png

Evaluating Lindsay's Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Lindsay has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years, demonstrating consistent profitability. Moreover, Lindsay's operating margin of 15.29% is better than 88.46% of 208 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Lindsay is 19.4%, which ranks better than 83.74% of 203 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 74%, which ranks better than 93.89% of 180 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Lindsay's ROIC was 14.4 over the past 12 months, while its WACC came in at 9.19. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1702694421167865856.png

Conclusion

Overall, Lindsay (

LNN, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 93.89% of 180 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. To learn more about Lindsay stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.