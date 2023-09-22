Adobe Inc ( ADBE, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -4.73%, and a 3-month gain of 7.15%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 10.48, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a detailed valuation analysis. Read on to gain insights into Adobe's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Adobe Inc ( ADBE, Financial) is a leading software company providing content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services. Adobe's solutions enable creative professionals and marketers to create, manage, deliver, measure, optimize, and engage with compelling content across multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates in three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products.

Comparing the stock price of $526.03 with the GF Value of $653.27, Adobe appears to be modestly undervalued. This preliminary assessment paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value, integrating financial evaluation with essential company details.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Adobe's GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor reflecting Adobe's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, resulting in poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, leading to higher future returns.

Adobe's current share price of $526.03 suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Therefore, the long-term return of Adobe's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing Adobe's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest. Adobe's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.61, which ranks lower than 58.1% of 2752 companies in the Software industry, suggests a strong balance sheet. GuruFocus ranks Adobe's financial strength as 8 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Adobe has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. With revenues of $18.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.48 in the past 12 months, and an operating margin of 33.64% better than 96.52% of 2731 companies in the Software industry, Adobe's profitability is strong.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Adobe's growth ranks better than 71.28% of 2413 companies in the Software industry with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 18.1%. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.9%, which ranks better than 68.89% of 2009 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Adobe's ROIC was 19.6, while its WACC came in at 13.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Adobe appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 68.89% of 2009 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Adobe stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

