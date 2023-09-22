Unveiling Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Understanding the intrinsic value of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) based on its business performance and financial health

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 4.49% and a 3-month loss of 1.91%, Lattice Semiconductor Corp (

LSCC, Financial) has reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.46. The question that arises is whether the stock is fairly valued. This article provides an in-depth analysis of Lattice Semiconductor's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the financial health and business performance of the company.

Introduction to Lattice Semiconductor Corp

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a renowned developer of semiconductor technology, offering its innovative products and solutions globally. Despite the majority of sales being derived from customers in Asia, Lattice Semiconductor's influence spans across consumer, communications, and industrial markets. With a current stock price of $88 and a fair value (GF Value) of $87.32, Lattice Semiconductor's valuation calls for a closer examination.

1702707696773365760.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an insight into the stock's ideal trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation.

For Lattice Semiconductor (

LSCC, Financial), the stock appears to be fairly valued. With a market cap of $12.10 billion and a current price of $88 per share, the stock's future return is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1702707675927674880.png

Financial Strength of Lattice Semiconductor

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a clear picture of a company's financial health. Lattice Semiconductor's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.71, suggesting strong financial strength.

1702707722882908160.png

Profitability and Growth of Lattice Semiconductor

Investing in profitable companies is less risky, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Lattice Semiconductor has been profitable for 6 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 30.06%, ranking better than 93.33% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Moreover, the 3-year average annual revenue growth of Lattice Semiconductor is 16.8%, indicating promising growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For Lattice Semiconductor, the ROIC stands at 37.29, significantly higher than the WACC of 13.61, indicating a strong return on investment.

1702707740557705216.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lattice Semiconductor (

LSCC, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company exhibits strong financial health and promising growth prospects. For more details on Lattice Semiconductor's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.