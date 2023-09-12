BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND L P Acquires Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023,

BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND L P (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring 1,605,488 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA, Financial). The transaction was executed at a trade price of $11.97 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in OLMA to 8,897,173 shares. This acquisition represents a 22.02% change in the firm's holdings and now constitutes 21.54% of the total shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND L P (Trades, Portfolio)

BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND L P (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with a focus on the biotechnology sector. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying and investing in biotechnology companies that offer significant growth potential. Despite the lack of data on the firm's top holdings and equity, it is evident that the firm is a significant player in the biotechnology investment landscape.guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D4640?width=560&height=450&t=1694794082

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Closer Look

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (

OLMA, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the USA, is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation targeted therapies for women's cancers. The company, which went public on November 19, 2020, has a market capitalization of $544.195 million. Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating the company is currently at a loss, the stock has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 398.48%. The stock's GF-Score stands at 20/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.1702715778651914240.png

Financial Health and Performance Metrics of OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has a financial strength rank of 8/10, indicating a strong balance sheet. However, its profitability rank is low at 1/10, and its growth rank stands at 0/10, suggesting the company has room for improvement in these areas. The company's cash to debt ratio is 83.39, ranking it 380th in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE and ROA stand at -49.23 and -45.39 respectively, ranking it 755th and 935th in the industry.

OLMA's Performance Metrics and Momentum

Over the past three years, OLMA has seen a gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and EBITDA growth of 0.00%, 0.00%, and -106.00% respectively. The company's earning growth over the same period stands at -63.40%. In terms of momentum, the stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 64.82, 63.95, and 62.49 respectively. The stock's momentum index over 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month stands at 164.87 and 162.85 respectively, ranking it 13th in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND L P (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the company's current financial performance and growth metrics, the firm's investment could potentially yield significant returns given the biopharmaceutical industry's growth potential. However, value investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's financial health, performance metrics, and momentum before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.