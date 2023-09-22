Recently, Waters Corp ( WAT, Financial) has been garnering attention from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial position. With shares currently priced at $294.34, Waters Corp has experienced an 8.21% surge over a period, marked against a three-month change of 1.38%. A comprehensive analysis, underscored by the GuruFocus Score Rating, indicates that Waters Corp is poised for significant growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with a higher GF Score generally yield higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when selecting stocks, investors should consider companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest rank.

Here is a breakdown of Waters Corp's GF Score:

Each of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and a slightly lower financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Waters Corp the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Waters Corp's Business

Waters Corp, with a market cap of $17.4 billion, is a leading provider of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments offer essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. In 2022, Waters generated 59% of its sales from pharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 10% from academic/government institutions. The company's operating margin stands at 28.48%, and it reported sales of $2.99 billion.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank showcases Waters Corp's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Waters Corp demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 11.7%, which outperforms better than 53.66% of 205 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Moreover, Waters Corp has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 11.4, and the rate over the past five years is 11.5. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given Waters Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the company's robust financial health and growth prospects, making it a compelling investment opportunity. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen