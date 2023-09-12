On September 12, 2023, Stacy Hilgendorf, VP, Controller of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc ( SFM, Financial), sold 6,626 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Hilgendorf has sold a total of 21,275 shares and made no purchases.

Stacy Hilgendorf is a key figure in the financial management of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. As VP, Controller, Hilgendorf plays a crucial role in overseeing the company's financial operations and ensuring its fiscal health. This insider's transactions, therefore, can provide valuable insights into the company's financial prospects.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is a leading retailer of natural and organic food in the United States. The company operates over 300 stores across the country, offering a wide range of fresh, natural, and organic groceries. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is committed to providing healthy food options at affordable prices, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

The insider transaction history for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could be a signal of the insider's confidence in the company's current stock price, suggesting that they believe it is a good time to cash in on their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc were trading for $39.99 each, giving the company a market cap of $4.058 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 16.51, lower than both the industry median of 16.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is modestly overvalued. With a price of $39.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $32.00, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares, along with the overall trend of insider selling over the past year, could be a signal for investors to tread carefully. While the stock appears undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio, the GuruFocus Value suggests that it is modestly overvalued. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.