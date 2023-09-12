Insider Sell: Kenneth Duda Sells 36,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Kenneth Duda, CTO and SVP Software Eng. of Arista Networks Inc (

ANET, Financial), sold 36,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 474,000 shares and purchased none.

Kenneth Duda is a key figure at Arista Networks Inc, serving as the company's Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. His role involves overseeing the technological advancements and software development of the company, making his trading activities particularly noteworthy for investors.

Arista Networks Inc is a leading provider of cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. The company's software-driven cloud networking approach addresses the needs of large-scale, data-intensive businesses, enabling them to build scalable, reliable, and high-performance networks.

The insider's recent sell-off aligns with the broader insider trading trend at Arista Networks Inc. Over the past year, there have been 77 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702744676496310272.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Arista Networks Inc were trading at $191.09, giving the company a market cap of $57.195 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 34.15, higher than the industry median of 21.98 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Arista Networks Inc is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a price of $191.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $187.52.

1702744693260943360.png

While the insider's sell-off might raise eyebrows, it's important to note that insider trading activities do not always reflect the company's performance or future prospects. Investors should consider a variety of factors, including the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and industry trends, before making investment decisions.

As always, it's crucial to keep an eye on insider trading activities, as they can provide valuable insights into the sentiment within a company. However, they should not be the sole basis for any investment decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.