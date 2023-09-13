Insider Buying: Director, 10% Owner Ruben Martin Acquires 8,632 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP)

20 minutes ago

On September 13, 2023, Ruben Martin, Director and 10% Owner of Martin Midstream Partners LP (

MMLP, Financial), purchased 8,632 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

But who is Ruben Martin? Ruben Martin is a key figure at Martin Midstream Partners LP, serving as a Director and owning 10% of the company. His recent acquisition of additional shares demonstrates his confidence in the company's prospects and aligns his interests even more closely with those of the company's shareholders.

Martin Midstream Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's four primary business lines include terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; natural gas liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 602,035 shares and sold 0 shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign, as it often indicates that those with the most insight into the company's operations see value in the stock.

1702744724651114496.png

The insider transaction history for Martin Midstream Partners LP shows a total of 59 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying could be a bullish signal for investors, as it indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Martin Midstream Partners LP were trading for $3 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $114.022 million.

1702744742544015360.png

With a price of $3 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.21, Martin Midstream Partners LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Martin Midstream Partners LP, particularly by Ruben Martin, could be a positive signal for the company's future performance. Investors may want to keep an eye on this stock, as the insider's actions suggest they believe the stock is undervalued or likely to rise in the future.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
