Director Amanda Clark Sells 1,562 Shares of Coursera Inc (COUR)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Amanda Clark, a director at Coursera Inc (

COUR, Financial), sold 1,562 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 20,758 shares and purchased none.

Amanda Clark is a key figure at Coursera Inc, a company that provides online courses from top universities and organizations worldwide. Coursera offers a vast range of topics, from data science to music and philosophy, and partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

The sale by the insider is noteworthy, especially considering the insider trends at Coursera Inc. Over the past year, there have been 75 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a bearish sentiment within the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Coursera Inc were trading for $18.17 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.69 billion.

The relationship between insider trading activity and stock price is often closely watched by investors. In general, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, as it could indicate that those with the most insight into a company's operations believe its stock is overvalued. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company, such as personal financial needs.

In the case of Coursera Inc, the high number of insider sells over the past year, coupled with the lack of insider buys, could be seen as a potentially bearish signal. However, it's also worth noting that the stock's price has remained relatively stable, suggesting that other factors may be influencing its valuation.

Here is the insider trend image for Coursera Inc:

1702745105405837312.png

As shown in the image, the insider's selling activity has been relatively consistent over the past year. This could suggest that the insider's recent sale is part of a broader pattern, rather than a one-off event.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of Coursera Inc shares could be seen as a bearish signal, it's also important to consider the broader context. With the stock's price remaining relatively stable and the company's market cap standing at $2.69 billion, it's clear that other factors are also at play in the stock's valuation.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.