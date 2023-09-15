Insider Sell: EVP, General Counsel, Secretary Cole Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 15, 2023, Cole Carter, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of CoreCivic Inc (

CXW, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Carter has sold a total of 35,000 shares and made no purchases.

CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in cost-effective ways. The company provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider transactions. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells for CoreCivic Inc.

1702804529516380160.png

The trend of insider selling could be a signal of the insider's confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of CoreCivic Inc were trading at $10.26, giving the company a market cap of $1.174 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 10.04, lower than both the industry median of 16.68 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, CoreCivic Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued.

1702804549133139968.png

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of CoreCivic Inc shares, along with the company's current valuation, suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep an eye on the company's future performance and any further insider transactions to gain more insights into the company's prospects.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.