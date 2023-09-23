Extra Space Storage (EXR): A Hidden Gem in the REITs Industry?

Unveiling the Intrinsic Value of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Extra Space Storage Inc (

EXR, Financial) has been making waves in the market with a daily gain of 1.47% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.13. However, the stock has experienced a 3-month loss of -11.14%. This prompts the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into a detailed valuation analysis of Extra Space Storage (EXR) to answer this question. So, let's get started!

Company Overview

Extra Space Storage Inc (

EXR, Financial) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 2,400 self-storage properties across 41 states. With over 180 million net rentable square feet of storage space, the company has a strong presence in the industry. The company's market cap stands at $27.10 billion, with sales reaching $2 billion. Despite its current stock price of $128.06, the GF Value estimates its fair value at $191.47, suggesting that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

1702812102667796480.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation method that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It takes into account historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a snapshot of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on this analysis, Extra Space Storage (

EXR, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The stock's current price is significantly below the GF Value Line, suggesting a high potential for future returns. This is further supported by the company's strong business growth and positive future performance estimates.

Because Extra Space Storage is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1702812075241242624.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are good indicators of a company's financial strength. Extra Space Storage has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is lower than 86.77% of 718 companies in the REITs industry. This indicates that the financial strength of Extra Space Storage is relatively poor.

1702812127229640704.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Extra Space Storage has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 53.29% is better than 52.93% of 665 companies in the REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Extra Space Storage's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Extra Space Storage's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 87.38% of 634 companies in the REITs industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.9%, which ranks better than 78.73% of 536 companies in the REITs industry. This indicates that the company's growth is relatively strong.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Extra Space Storage's ROIC was 8.88, while its WACC came in at 8.01.

1702812148117274624.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Extra Space Storage (

EXR, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability and growth are strong. To learn more about Extra Space Storage stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.