Unveiling Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Southwest Airlines Co's intrinsic value and its market position

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Southwest Airlines Co (

LUV, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 2.59%, despite a 3-month loss of -11.7%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.88. These figures prompt the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Southwest Airlines Co, aiming to answer this question. Read on to gain valuable insights.

Introduction to Southwest Airlines Co

Southwest Airlines Co is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States, boasting over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. The company primarily specializes in short-haul, leisure flights, operating a low-cost carrier business model. Despite its focus on shorter routes, the airline also offers some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers. The current stock price stands at $29.69, while the GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is $62.13. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be significantly undervalued, warranting a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1702812103783481344.png

The GF Value of Southwest Airlines Co

The GF Value is a proprietary measure, providing an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

Southwest Airlines Co's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. The current price of $29.69 per share and a market cap of $17.70 billion suggest that the stock is trading below its intrinsic value. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1702812079980806144.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Southwest Airlines Co

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can result in a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Hence, it is crucial to review the financial strength of a company before investing. A good starting point is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Southwest Airlines Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.31, which is better than 72.42% of 939 companies in the Transportation industry. The company's overall financial strength is ranked at 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial health.

1702812127187697664.png

Profitability and Growth of Southwest Airlines Co

Investing in profitable companies is generally less risky, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Southwest Airlines Co has been profitable for 9 out of the past 10 years, with revenues of $25.10 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.88 in the past 12 months. However, its operating margin of 2.07% is worse than 76.41% of 937 companies in the Transportation industry, suggesting fair profitability .

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Southwest Airlines Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 71.02% of 911 companies in the Transportation industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -22.3%, which ranks worse than 89.76% of 820 companies in the industry, indicating poor growth .

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Southwest Airlines Co's ROIC was 1.4, while its WACC came in at 7.46.

1702812147160973312.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwest Airlines Co (

LUV, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 89.76% of 820 companies in the Transportation industry. For more details about Southwest Airlines Co's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider checking out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.