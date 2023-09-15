Upbound Group (UPBD)'s Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

Is Upbound Group (UPBD) significantly undervalued? Our comprehensive analysis dives into the company's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 15, 2023, Upbound Group Inc (

UPBD, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 5.45%, contributing to a three-month loss of -11.91%. The company's per-share loss stands at 0.04. These figures naturally lead to the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a detailed valuation analysis of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD). We invite readers to delve into our comprehensive exploration of the company's value.

Introducing Upbound Group Inc (UPBD, Financial)

Upbound Group Inc is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions. Its operating segments include the Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and franchising. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Acima segment. The current stock price stands at $29.17, while our GF Value estimates the fair value at $41.57, suggesting that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1702813544694677504.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Upbound Group (

UPBD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on our GF Value. The stock's current price of $29.17 per share and a market cap of $1.60 billion suggest that the stock may offer high future returns. As a significantly undervalued stock, the long-term return of Upbound Group is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1702813524381663232.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Upbound Group

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Upbound Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which ranks worse than 94.22% of 2752 companies in the Software industry. The overall financial strength of Upbound Group is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1702813568472186880.png

Profitability and Growth of Upbound Group

Consistently profitable companies offer less risk for investors. Upbound Group has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.04. Its operating margin is 3.2%, ranking better than 51.56% of 2731 companies in the Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Upbound Group is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Upbound Group is 14.7%, ranking better than 64.94% of 2413 companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.3%, ranking better than 60.88% of 2009 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Upbound Group's ROIC was -0.31 while its WACC came in at 8.36.

1702813585824022528.png

Conclusion

In summary, Upbound Group (

UPBD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 60.88% of 2009 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Upbound Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.