Insider Sell: Peter Goguen Sells 4,250 Shares of Xometry Inc

1 hours ago

On September 14, 2023, Peter Goguen, the COO of Xometry Inc (

XMTR, Financial), sold 4,250 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is Peter Goguen?

Peter Goguen is the Chief Operating Officer of Xometry Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Xometry Inc

Xometry Inc is a leading player in the tech industry, providing valuable solutions for businesses across various sectors. The company operates an AI-driven platform that connects businesses with manufacturing providers. Xometry's platform enables businesses to source custom parts on demand, transforming the way companies design and produce new products.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Peter Goguen has sold a total of 16,834 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 4,250 shares is a continuation of this trend. The insider's selling activities can often be an indicator of the company's future performance.

1702895331403890688.png

The insider transaction history for Xometry Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy and 28 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking profits or believe the stock is currently overvalued.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Xometry Inc were trading at $18.47 each. This gives the company a market cap of approximately $868.71 million. While this valuation is substantial, the ongoing insider sells could indicate that the stock's current price may not be sustainable in the long term.

Conclusion

Insider sells, such as the one conducted by Peter Goguen, can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. While the insider's ongoing sell activities may raise some concerns, it's essential to consider the broader market conditions and the company's overall performance. Investors should keep a close eye on Xometry Inc's insider transactions and other key financial indicators to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
