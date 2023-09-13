On September 13, 2023, Robert Bertz, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Marin Software Inc ( MRIN, Financial), sold 35,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider selling can often provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

Robert Bertz has been with Marin Software Inc for several years, serving in various financial roles before becoming CFO. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the company's financial operations make his trading activities particularly noteworthy.

Marin Software Inc is a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies. The company's platform offers advertisers and agencies a single place to manage advertising across search, social, and eCommerce channels, helping them to maximize their results and ROI.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,178 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 35,000 shares represents a significant portion of the insider's total sales over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Marin Software Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells in total. This could potentially indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at current prices.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Marin Software Inc were trading for $0.6 each, giving the stock a market cap of $9.074 million. Despite the insider's selling activity, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61 suggests that it may be undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a GF Value of $0.98, Marin Software Inc is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of 35,000 shares of Marin Software Inc warrants attention. While the company's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests potential undervaluation, the trend of insider selling over the past year could be a cause for concern. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.