Insider Sell: April Rieger Sells 4,076 Shares of Ncino Inc

1 hours ago
On September 13, 2023, April Rieger, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Secretary of Ncino Inc (

NCNO, Financial), sold 4,076 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 8,422 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Ncino Inc is a pioneer in cloud banking. The company's Bank Operating System improves the financial services industry by offering a fully integrated banking platform that helps financial institutions increase transparency, efficiency, and profitability while ensuring regulatory compliance. Ncino has a market cap of $3.72 billion.

The insider transaction history for Ncino Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 39 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the insider's perspective on the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Ncino Inc shares were trading at $30.99 each. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a GF Value of $62.00, Ncino Inc appears to be undervalued, suggesting potential upside for investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell transaction may raise questions, the stock's current valuation suggests that Ncino Inc may still offer investment potential. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

