Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS ( AEBZY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on 2023-10-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

A Snapshot of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS produces and distributes beer, sparkling, and still beverages under a number of different brand names. It has joint control over Coca-Cola Icecek, which has the rights to sell Coca-Cola products in Turkey, Pakistan, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Sparkling and still beverages account for more than half of the company's total revenue. Beer sales account for the remaining revenue, with beer sales outside of Turkey (mainly in Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Moldova) collectively providing more revenue than beer sales in Turkey. The company has breweries, bottling plants, and other production facilities in more than a dozen countries, primarily Turkey and Russia.

Exploring Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's Dividend History

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2015. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Analyzing Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.56%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's annual dividend growth rate was 54.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 57.70% per year. Based on Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS stock as of today is approximately 14.44%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's dividend payout ratio is 0.12.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of past 10 years.

Forecasting the Future: Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's revenue has increased by approximately 57.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 97.46% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's earnings increased by approximately 49.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 85.88% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics make it a compelling choice for dividend investors. However, investors should continue to monitor these metrics to ensure the company's ability to sustain its dividend payments in the long run. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.