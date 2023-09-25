Unveiling Tyler Technologies (TYL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Tyler Technologies and its market performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tyler Technologies Inc (

TYL, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 2.03%, though it has experienced a 3-month loss of -3.27%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.87, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis of Tyler Technologies, drawing on various financial metrics and industry trends. We invite you to read on and gain a deeper understanding of Tyler Technologies' financial standing and future prospects.

An Overview of Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Inc provides a comprehensive suite of software solutions and services catering to the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts, and other local government entities. The company's key products include Munis, the core ERP system, Odyssey, the court management system, and payments. Additionally, Tyler Technologies offers an array of add-on modules and outsourced property tax assessment services.

Currently, Tyler Technologies (

TYL, Financial) trades at $383 per share, with a market cap of $16.10 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, stands at $536.02. This comparison suggests that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1703778464353484800.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a representation of the stock's ideal trading value.

If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, likely resulting in higher future returns. Given Tyler Technologies' current price and market cap, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Due to this undervaluation, the long-term return of Tyler Technologies' stock is likely to exceed its business growth.

1703778439539982336.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Tyler Technologies

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss for investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage.

Tyler Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, ranking worse than 88.82% of 2755 companies in the Software industry. Overall, Tyler Technologies' financial strength is rated 6 out of 10, indicating a fair financial condition.

1703778490932789248.png

Profitability and Growth of Tyler Technologies

Companies that have consistently shown profitability over the long term offer less risk to investors. Tyler Technologies has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.90 billion and an EPS of $3.87. Its operating margin is 10.96%, ranking better than 74.37% of 2747 companies in the Software industry. Overall, Tyler Technologies' profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Tyler Technologies' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 17.2%, ranking better than 69.95% of 2413 companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.4%, which ranks better than 61.01% of 2008 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Tyler Technologies' ROIC is 4.33, and its WACC is 9.54 for the past 12 months.

1703778513695277056.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyler Technologies' stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 61.01% of 2008 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Tyler Technologies' stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.