Valero Energy (VLO): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Valero Energy's stock fairly valued? Let's delve into the financials to find out.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Valero Energy Corp (

VLO, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 2.32% and a 3-month gain of 27.01%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 29.03, it raises the question: is the stock Fairly Valued? This valuation analysis aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Valero Energy's intrinsic value. Let's dive into the details.

Company Introduction

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States, operating 15 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company also owns 12 ethanol plants with a capacity of 1.6 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel. Comparing the stock price to the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, allows for a comprehensive exploration of the company's value.

1703778463221022720.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Valero Energy (

VLO, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. At its current price of $147.02 per share, Valero Energy stock appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1703778439871332352.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's critical to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Valero Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.45, which ranks worse than 51.7% of 1027 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Valero Energy's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1703778484649721856.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Valero Energy has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 9.48% is better than 51.84% of 976 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Valero Energy's profitability as strong.

The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Valero Energy is 19.4%, which ranks better than 69.54% of 857 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45.7%, which ranks better than 81.09% of 825 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Valero Energy's return on invested capital is 28.86, and its cost of capital is 10.01.

1703778505839345664.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Valero Energy (

VLO, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 81.09% of 825 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Valero Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.