Unveiling Target (TGT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Target Corp's (TGT) intrinsic value, financial health, and future prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Target Corp (

TGT, Financial), a prominent player in the retail sector, experienced a daily loss of 3.03% and a 3-month loss of 9.96%. Despite these figures, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 7.28. The question is, is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Target's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the subsequent sections for a comprehensive understanding.

Company Overview

Target Corp, the nation's sixth-largest retailer, is known for its wide product assortment and a gratifying in-store shopping experience. The company's upscale image, trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices have won the hearts of many since the 1990s. Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generating over $100 billion in sales and fulfilling over 2 billion customer orders annually.

Despite the impressive figures, the company's stock price stands at $119.32, significantly below the GF Value of $227.8. This disparity prompts a deeper investigation into the company's intrinsic value.

1703779840487849984.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. This measure considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is potentially undervalued, promising higher future returns.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Target's stock appears significantly undervalued. This conclusion is drawn from the stock's current price of $119.32 per share, which is well below its GF Value. Therefore, the long-term return of Target's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1703779823232483328.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, reviewing a company's financial health before investing in its stock is critical. Starting with the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide an understanding of the company's financial strength. Target's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 is worse than 80.72% of 306 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Target's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1703779865859194880.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Companies with high profit margins are usually safer investments than those with low profit margins. Target has been profitable for 9 of the past 10 years and has an operating margin of 4.36%, ranking better than 64.38% of 306 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Overall, Target's profitability is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in a company's valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Target is 15.7%, ranking better than 83.45% of 290 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0.2%, which ranks worse than 74.42% of 258 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Target's ROIC has been 10.05, and its WACC has been 8.63.

1703779882900652032.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 74.42% of 258 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. To learn more about Target's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.