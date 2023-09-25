Unveiling Tesla (TSLA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intrinsic Value of Tesla Inc (TSLA) with a Look at its Financial Strength, Profitability, and Growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.39%, with a 3-month gain of 2.56% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.53. Given these figures, the question arises: is Tesla (TSLA) significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis to answer this question. Stay with us as we delve into the valuation analysis of Tesla.

Company Introduction

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties, including utilities. Tesla's current stock price stands at $267.82, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is at $457.68, suggesting that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

1703780037058101248.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Tesla's stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. With its current price of $ 267.82 per share, Tesla's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1703780019580436480.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

The financial strength of a company is an essential factor to consider to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Tesla has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.97, ranking better than 79.72% of 1223 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of Tesla is 9 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position.

1703780055928274944.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Tesla has been profitable 3 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $94 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.53. Its operating margin of 13.49% is better than 87.52% of 1250 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Tesla's profitability as fair.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. Tesla's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 93.67% of 1201 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Tesla's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 83.9%, which ranks better than 97.12% of 1075 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Tesla's ROIC was 24.6 while its WACC came in at 17.35.

1703780072550301696.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97.12% of 1075 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Tesla stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.