Unveiling Best Buy Co (BBY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the valuation of Best Buy Co (BBY) and its potential for investors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Best Buy Co Inc (

BBY, Financial) has seen a daily loss of 2.28% and a 3-month loss of 10.51%. Despite these figures and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.81, the question remains: is the stock modestly undervalued? This comprehensive analysis aims to answer that question, providing valuable insights into the company's financial health and intrinsic valuation.

Company Overview

Best Buy Co Inc (

BBY, Financial), the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., recorded $46.3 billion in consolidated fiscal 2023 sales. The company holds roughly 8.5% share of the U.S. market and more than 35% share of offline sales. Despite a significant portion of sales being generated in-store, recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment have seen the U.S. e-commerce channel roughly double from pre-pandemic levels. As of September 18, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $70.74, with a market cap of $15.40 billion.

1703780522787864576.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. This value is calculated based on historical multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

According to the GF Value, Best Buy Co's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given Best Buy Co's current price of $70.74 per share and a market cap of $15.40 billion, the stock seems modestly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1703780505758990336.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Best Buy Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27 is worse than 61.45% of the 1100 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks Best Buy Co's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1703780542463344640.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Best Buy Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $44.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.81. Its operating margin of 3.87% is better than 53.21% of 1105 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Best Buy Co's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Best Buy Co is 8%, which ranks better than 64.15% of 1046 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.3%, which ranks worse than 58.59% of 896 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Best Buy Co's ROIC was 14.19, while its WACC came in at 8.77.

1703780559286697984.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Best Buy Co (

BBY, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 58.59% of 896 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Best Buy Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.