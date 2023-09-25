Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Riot Platforms Inc ( RIOT, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $11.26, recorded a gain of 4.55% in a day and a 3-month increase of 10%. The stock's fair valuation is $18.25, as indicated by its GF Value.

Unpacking the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Navigating the Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Riot Platforms should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score, Altman Z-score, and a Beneish M-Score of -1.42 that exceeds -1.78, the threshold for potential earnings manipulation. These indicators suggest that Riot Platforms, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Beneish M-Score

Developed by Professor Messod Beneish, the Beneish M-Score is based on eight financial variables that reflect different aspects of a company's financial performance and position. These are Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), Gross Margin (GM), Total Long-term Assets Less Property, Plant and Equipment over Total Assets (TATA), change in Revenue (∆REV), change in Depreciation and Amortization (∆DA), change in Selling, General and Admin expenses (∆SGA), change in Debt-to-Asset Ratio (∆LVG), and Net Income Less Non-Operating Income and Cash Flow from Operations over Total Assets (∆NOATA).

A Closer Look at Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable, and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries. It serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, or unit of account. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Conclusion

While Riot Platforms ( RIOT, Financial) may seem like a promising investment opportunity due to its current undervaluation, the financial indicators suggest caution. The company's low Piotroski F-score, and high Beneish M-Score, coupled with a declining Gross Margin and rising Days Sales Outstanding, potentially signal a value trap. Investors should, therefore, exercise due diligence and consider these risk factors before making an investment decision.

