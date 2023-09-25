Is Xerox Holdings (XRX) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Unveiling the Risks and Rewards of Investing in Xerox Holdings Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors constantly seek stocks priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Xerox Holdings Corp (

XRX, Financial). Currently priced at $15.44, the stock recorded a daily loss of 3.89% and a 3-month increase of 7.15%. However, the GF Value indicates a fair valuation of $23.19.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents a stock's current intrinsic value, derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factors, and future business performance estimates. We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value at which the stock should trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1703783724702760960.png

However, a more in-depth analysis is required before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Xerox Holdings Corp (

XRX, Financial) should not be overlooked. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.55. These indicators suggest that Xerox Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap.

What is the Altman Z-score?

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview

Xerox Holdings Corp is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets.

1703783744554401792.png

Analysis of Xerox Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Xerox Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals that the company's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness. An analysis of Xerox Holdings's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.03; 2022: -0.05; 2023: -0.02) indicates a descending trend. This reduction suggests that Xerox Holdings might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Xerox Holdings Corp (

XRX, Financial) might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.