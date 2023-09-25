Sealed Air (SEE): A Hidden Gem or a Mirage? An In-Depth Look at Its Valuation

Is Sealed Air significantly undervalued? Let's examine its intrinsic value and market performance.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sealed Air Corp (

SEE, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.39% and a 3-month loss of 14.53% as of September 18, 2023. Despite these losses, the company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.68. Given these figures, one may question: is Sealed Air significantly undervalued? We invite you to read on as we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of Sealed Air.

Introducing Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corp (

SEE, Financial) is a major player in the packaging industry, offering food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure primarily for meats. Aside from food care, the company also provides product care solutions, including Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems for industrial and e-commerce applications. With a market cap of $5 billion and sales amounting to $5.50 billion, Sealed Air stands as a significant entity in its sector.

At the current share price of $34.27, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued when compared to its GF Value of $55.56. This discrepancy between the market price and the estimated fair value prompts a more comprehensive exploration of Sealed Air's intrinsic value.

1703793564099543040.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. It serves as a benchmark for the fair trading value of the stock.

When the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation and potential poor future returns. Conversely, when it is significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests undervaluation and potentially higher future returns. In the case of Sealed Air, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued, suggesting the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1703793539537698816.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength: A Closer Look

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's essential to review a company's financial health before deciding to purchase shares. Two key indicators of financial strength are the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Sealed Air's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06 ranks worse than 85.75% of 372 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry, indicating its financial strength is relatively poor.

1703793585389830144.png

Profitability and Growth: Key Indicators

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Sealed Air has been profitable over the past 10 years, boasting an operating margin of 15.23%, which ranks better than 91.4% of 372 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. This strong profitability is a positive indicator for potential investors.

Moreover, growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Sealed Air's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 7.4% ranks better than 52.21% of companies in its industry, suggesting a promising growth trajectory.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Profitability Measure

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. Sealed Air's ROIC of 10.03 is higher than its WACC of 7.92, indicating effective value creation.

1703793604088037376.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sealed Air appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial strength, the company demonstrates strong profitability and promising growth, ranking better than 74.42% of companies in its industry. For more insights into Sealed Air's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.