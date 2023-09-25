Unveiling Rockwell Automation (ROK)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value and financial strength of Rockwell Automation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Rockwell Automation Inc (

ROK, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 1.7%, despite a 3-month loss of 7.95%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.26, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question by conducting a deep dive into the valuation analysis of Rockwell Automation. Read on to discover the intrinsic value of ROK based on its financial metrics and market performance.

Company Overview

Rockwell Automation is a leading automation competitor, succeeding Rockwell International after it spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. The company operates through three segments: intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. With a current stock price of $290.06 and a GF Value of $336.84, Rockwell Automation (

ROK, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This initial comparison sets the stage for a more comprehensive analysis of the company's value.

1703793560723128320.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is an innovative measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an ideal fair trading value for the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it suggests overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, indicating higher future returns.

Given this analysis, Rockwell Automation's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1703793538153578496.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Rockwell Automation has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, ranking worse than 91.4% of 2836 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Rockwell Automation's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1703793590553018368.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is less risky, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Rockwell Automation has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.60 billion and an EPS of $12.26. Its operating margin is 18.87%, which ranks better than 90.11% of 2861 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Rockwell Automation at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Rockwell Automation's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 51.94% of 2734 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.4%, ranking worse than 51.73% of 2424 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Rockwell Automation's ROIC was 13.91, while its WACC came in at 11.24.

1703793610622763008.png

Conclusion

Overall, Rockwell Automation (

ROK, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 51.73% of 2424 companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Rockwell Automation stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.