Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Alteryx Inc ( AYX, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 36.48, recorded a gain of 4.68% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 20.3%. The stock's fair valuation is $103.97, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

3. Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Considering the Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Alteryx should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.77. These indicators suggest that Alteryx, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: Alteryx Inc ( AYX Financial)

Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.

Breaking Down Alteryx's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Alteryx's Altman Z-score reveals Alteryx's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Alteryx's historical data, 2021: -0.06; 2022: -0.23; 2023: -0.38, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Alteryx's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of Alteryx's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: -0.01; 2022: -0.19; 2023: -0.17) indicates a descending trend. This reduction suggests that Alteryx might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion: A Potential Value Trap

Despite Alteryx's seemingly attractive valuation, the company's low Altman Z-Score and declining ratios indicate potential financial distress. These factors suggest that Alteryx may be a value trap, underscoring the importance of comprehensive analysis and due diligence in investment decision-making.

