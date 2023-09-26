Unveiling Deere (DE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Uncovering the intrinsic value of Deere & Co (DE) and its market position

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Deere & Co (

DE, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.64%, culminating in a 3-month loss of -1.29%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 33.84. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? In the following analysis, we delve into the valuation of Deere (DE) to answer this question.

Company Introduction

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, boasting some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company operates through four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. With a stock price of $400 and a GF Value of $519.17, Deere appears to be modestly undervalued. Let's delve deeper into the company's value, starting with its income breakdown:

1704141699237806080.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a snapshot of the stock's fair value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given its current price of $400 per share and a market cap of $115.20 billion, Deere (

DE, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1704141675665817600.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength presents a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Deere's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12 is worse than 83.65% of 208 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. GuruFocus ranks Deere's overall financial strength at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1704141718938451968.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies with high profitability and consistent profitability over the long term are generally less risky investments. Deere has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years and has a revenue of $60.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $33.84 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 23.15%, ranking better than 95.69% of 209 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Overall, Deere's profitability is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with a company's long-term stock performance. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders. Deere's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is11.8%, ranking better than 66.5% of 203 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.6%, ranking better than 67.78% of 180 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to determine a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Deere's ROIC is 14.16, and its WACC is 8.09.

1704141736705523712.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere (

DE, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67.78% of 180 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. To learn more about Deere stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.