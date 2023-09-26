DISH Network Corp ( DISH, Financial), a renowned name in the satellite television business, has presented an intriguing case for value-focused investors. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, a closer look reveals that DISH Network (DISH) may be a potential value trap, warranting careful scrutiny before investment.

Understanding the GF Value of DISH Network

The GF Value of DISH Network Corp ( DISH, Financial) represents the current intrinsic value of the stock, derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line, displayed on our summary page, indicates the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. This value is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns.

Identifying Potential Risks with DISH Network

While the GF Value of DISH Network ( DISH, Financial) may seem appealing, investors should not overlook the potential risks associated with the company. The low Altman Z-score of 0.81 suggests that DISH Network may be facing financial distress, indicating a potential value trap. Therefore, thorough due diligence is crucial before making an investment decision.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts the likelihood of a company going bankrupt within two years. It combines five financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high risk of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates low risk. Therefore, the low Z-score of DISH Network raises concerns about its financial health.

Scrutinizing DISH Network's Financial Health

Analysing the EBIT to Total Assets ratio of DISH Network reveals a declining trend over the past three years (2021: 0.09; 2022: 0.06; 2023: 0.05). This reduction suggests that DISH Network may not be utilizing its assets effectively to generate operational profits, which could be negatively impacting its Z-score.

Similarly, DISH Network's asset turnover has also been decreasing over the past three years (2021: 0.49; 2022: 0.38; 2023: 0.31). The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. A decreasing trend in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services.

Conclusion: DISH Network - A Value Trap?

Given the low Altman Z-Score, decreasing EBIT to Total Assets ratio, and declining asset turnover, DISH Network appears to be a potential value trap. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, the underlying financial distress and operational inefficiencies make it a risky investment. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before investing in DISH Network.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .