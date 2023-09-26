Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Marathon Digital Holdings Inc ( MARA, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $9.39, recorded a loss of 4.14% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 5.11%. The stock's fair valuation is $24.57, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Considering the Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Marathon Digital Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -0.28. These indicators suggest that Marathon Digital Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The Company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Company's cryptocurrency machines are located in the United States.

Key Drivers behind Marathon Digital Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Marathon Digital Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals Marathon Digital Holdings's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The first factor we need to consider is a measure of short-term liquidity. This is calculated as the working capital divided by total assets. When we evaluate the data provided: 2021: 0.01; 2022: 0.00; 2023: 0.00, it's clear that Marathon Digital Holdings has experienced a declining trend in its Working Capital to Total Assets ratio over the past few years. This decline suggests potential liquidity issues that the company may be facing. The ratio is strikingly low, which unfavorably influences the overall Z-Score.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of Marathon Digital Holdings's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: -0.06; 2022: -0.13; 2023: -0.38) indicates a recent dip following an initial rise. This reduction suggests that Marathon Digital Holdings might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion

While Marathon Digital Holdings ( MARA, Financial) might seem like an attractive investment due to its low current price compared to its GF Value, the company's low Altman Z-Score and other risk factors suggest that it might be a potential value trap. Therefore, investors should think twice and conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

