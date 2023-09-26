Analyzing SLR Investment Corp's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

A Comprehensive Look at SLR Investment Corp's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Future Prospects

SLR Investment Corp (

SLRC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on 2023-09-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-19. This announcement has sparked interest among investors in the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Leveraging data from GuruFocus, we delve into SLR Investment Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does SLR Investment Corp Do?

SLR Investment Corp is a closed-end investment company that offers bespoke debt financing solutions to U.S. middle market businesses and intermediaries. These solutions cater to various needs such as working capital, acquisition, refinancing, and growth capital requirements.

1704151531227447296.png

A Glimpse at SLR Investment Corp's Dividend History

Since 2010, SLR Investment Corp has consistently distributed dividends to its shareholders on a monthly basis. The chart below provides a historical view of the company's annual Dividends Per Share.

1704151548419899392.png

Breaking Down SLR Investment Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, SLR Investment Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 10.54%, implying an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over a five-year horizon, the yield growth rate increased to 0.40% per year. However, over the past decade, SLR Investment Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate was -2.30%. Based on these figures, the 5-year yield on cost of SLR Investment Corp stock is approximately 10.76% as of today.

1704151565578797056.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of SLR Investment Corp's dividend is best evaluated through its dividend payout ratio. As of 2023-06-30, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.48, which may suggest potential challenges in sustaining the dividend.

Furthermore, SLR Investment Corp's profitability rank of 4 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 indicates moderate earnings capability relative to its peers, which could also impact the sustainability of its dividends. However, the company has consistently reported positive net income over the past decade, reflecting a solid profitability profile.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

SLR Investment Corp's growth rank of 4 out of 10 suggests modest growth prospects, which could impact the sustainability of its dividends. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of -29.60% per year on average, underperforms approximately 83.04% of global competitors. Additionally, the 3-year EPS growth rate of -35.90% per year on average, and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -23.60%, both underperform a significant proportion of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while SLR Investment Corp has a commendable history of consistent dividend payments, its current payout ratio, profitability rank, and growth metrics suggest potential challenges in sustaining its dividends in the long run. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.